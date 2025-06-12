Netflix's 'Building The Band': A Riveting Talent Discovery Journey

Netflix is set to launch its newest talent discovery series, 'Building The Band', on July 9, 2025. In an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that the show would feature the late One Direction star, Liam Payne, as a guest judge, a decision supported by his family following his tragic death.

Payne, who passed away in October 2024 in Buenos Aires, had already filmed his appearances for the series. Despite the tragedy, 'Building The Band' producers, in concert with Payne's family, opted to retain his role in the show. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed, "Liam Payne's family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion."

The series will be hosted by Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, with Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls serving as a mentor-judge, and Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland guest-starring. Filming took place at Aviva Studios in Manchester, England, in August 2024.

The show introduces a novel competition format where musicians rehearse separately and assess each other's talents without meeting until live performances. The series promises thrilling performances coupled with emotional drama as contestants vie for a place in a new music band. It will air over three weeks, with executive producers including Cat Lawson and Alison Holloway.