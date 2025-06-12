Harnessing India's Energetic Blueprint: The Wisdom of Vastu and Feng Shui

India's geographical features are more than natural wonders; they represent a profound energetic alignment, merging insights from Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui. Renowned astrologer Prof. Anand Soni explains how this alignment shapes India's spiritual and cultural identity.

Vastu Shastra highlights the significance of the northeast, aligning with India's Himalayas and sacred rivers, forming a spiritual epicenter. Meanwhile, the southwest's stability, defined by the Indian Ocean, roots the nation. This cosmic balance is essential for India's growth and strength.

Feng Shui perceives India's land as a 'dragon shape,' a sign of prosperity. The Himalayas offer protection, while the vast open north and east foster prosperity. Prof. Soni believes understanding this natural flow can enhance personal and professional harmony, reflecting India's ancient wisdom in modern life.

(With inputs from agencies.)