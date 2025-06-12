Left Menu

Celebrating Diversity: Pride@Godrej's Impact on Queer Storytelling

This year's Pride@Godrej initiative expanded cultural inclusion in Godrej Industries with a focus on authentic queer storytelling and entrepreneurship. Key events included a Pride March, the launch of Queer Directions in collaboration with Westland Books, and celebrations featuring small queer businesses and inclusive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:01 IST
Celebrating Diversity: Pride@Godrej's Impact on Queer Storytelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pride@Godrej 2025 marks a significant milestone in cultural inclusion for Godrej Industries, focusing on genuine queer storytelling and entrepreneurial ventures. This year, the initiative took a bolder step towards inclusivity by hosting a dynamic Pride March at Godrej One, led by Manish Shah and supported by senior executives.

A highlight was the launch of Queer Directions, an imprint with Westland Books dedicated to promoting queer literature. The event began with the Pitch Bazaar, connecting unpublished queer writers with editors, while the Queer Bazaar offered an economic platform to queer-owned businesses.

Festivities concluded with the play Jhumkewali, celebrating queer love and exploring self-discovery, performed in multiple languages, reflecting the intersection of queerness with India's diverse culture. The inclusive festivities proved a testament to Godrej's commitment to sustainable queer inclusion and representation in various sectors.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025