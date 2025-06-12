Celebrating Diversity: Pride@Godrej's Impact on Queer Storytelling

Pride@Godrej 2025 marks a significant milestone in cultural inclusion for Godrej Industries, focusing on genuine queer storytelling and entrepreneurial ventures. This year, the initiative took a bolder step towards inclusivity by hosting a dynamic Pride March at Godrej One, led by Manish Shah and supported by senior executives.

A highlight was the launch of Queer Directions, an imprint with Westland Books dedicated to promoting queer literature. The event began with the Pitch Bazaar, connecting unpublished queer writers with editors, while the Queer Bazaar offered an economic platform to queer-owned businesses.

Festivities concluded with the play Jhumkewali, celebrating queer love and exploring self-discovery, performed in multiple languages, reflecting the intersection of queerness with India's diverse culture. The inclusive festivities proved a testament to Godrej's commitment to sustainable queer inclusion and representation in various sectors.