Swadeshi Suraksha: A Nationwide Call for Boycott

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), affiliated with the RSS, has initiated a widespread campaign urging the Indian public to boycott foreign goods, particularly those from China and Turkey. This campaign, launched Thursday, is named 'Swadeshi Suraksha evam Swavlamban Abhiyan.'

SJM's national co-convener, Aswani Mahajan, emphasized that representatives from over 50 organizations, including traders, industry professionals, farmers, students, and workers, showed complete support for the campaign during the event. The initiative aims to harness domestic strength and lessen reliance on international products.

Mahajan pointed out that recent geopolitical tensions, where China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan showed support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, have fueled public discontent in India. This has led to a call for action against foreign goods, aiming to strengthen the domestic economy and reduce international influence.