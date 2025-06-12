Weinstein's Legal Battles: A Partial Conviction Amidst Jury Discord
Jurors reconvene for Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial following a partial conviction and jury discord. Weinstein, previously convicted in 2020, faces accusations of sexual assault by several women. Despite one guilty verdict, deliberations stalled over a 2013 rape charge amidst allegations of jury infighting.
The jury in Harvey Weinstein's retrial resumes deliberations on Thursday, following a tense session marked by infighting and a partial conviction. While the former Hollywood mogul was found guilty on one charge, the panel remains deadlocked over a 2013 rape count.
Facing charges of sexual assault, including rape, Weinstein continues to deny any wrongdoing. Amidst heated discussions, the jury foreperson reported instances of shouting and pressure to alter votes, prompting the judge to adjourn the proceedings for a day.
No matter the outcome of the stalled charge, Weinstein is likely to face significant prison time due to an existing California conviction. This case remains pivotal for the #MeToo movement, despite his previous conviction being overturned on procedural grounds.
