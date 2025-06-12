Left Menu

Weinstein's Legal Battles: A Partial Conviction Amidst Jury Discord

Jurors reconvene for Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial following a partial conviction and jury discord. Weinstein, previously convicted in 2020, faces accusations of sexual assault by several women. Despite one guilty verdict, deliberations stalled over a 2013 rape charge amidst allegations of jury infighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:48 IST
Weinstein's Legal Battles: A Partial Conviction Amidst Jury Discord
Weinstein

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's retrial resumes deliberations on Thursday, following a tense session marked by infighting and a partial conviction. While the former Hollywood mogul was found guilty on one charge, the panel remains deadlocked over a 2013 rape count.

Facing charges of sexual assault, including rape, Weinstein continues to deny any wrongdoing. Amidst heated discussions, the jury foreperson reported instances of shouting and pressure to alter votes, prompting the judge to adjourn the proceedings for a day.

No matter the outcome of the stalled charge, Weinstein is likely to face significant prison time due to an existing California conviction. This case remains pivotal for the #MeToo movement, despite his previous conviction being overturned on procedural grounds.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025