Close Call on 'The India House' Set: Crew Safe After Flooding Incident

A mishap struck the set of 'The India House,' starring Nikhil Siddhartha, when water flooded the area during filming, according to the film's producers.

A video of the Wednesday incident went viral, capturing crew members scrambling to save expensive equipment from the deluge.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal, in a statement on X, assured that everyone was safe. He expressed gratitude for the concern shown by fans, highlighting the precautionary measures and alertness of the crew that averted human injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)