Left Menu

Close Call on 'The India House' Set: Crew Safe After Flooding Incident

A mishap on the set of 'The India House' starring Nikhil Siddhartha occurred, with water flooding the area. Despite losing equipment, no injuries happened, thanks to vigilance and safety measures. The incident was shared on social media, relieving fans with news of everyone's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:43 IST
Close Call on 'The India House' Set: Crew Safe After Flooding Incident
Nikhil Siddhartha
  • Country:
  • India

A mishap struck the set of 'The India House,' starring Nikhil Siddhartha, when water flooded the area during filming, according to the film's producers.

A video of the Wednesday incident went viral, capturing crew members scrambling to save expensive equipment from the deluge.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal, in a statement on X, assured that everyone was safe. He expressed gratitude for the concern shown by fans, highlighting the precautionary measures and alertness of the crew that averted human injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025