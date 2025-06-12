Left Menu

Air Force Academy Celebrates Flight Cadets' Graduation with Distinguished Ceremony

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh is set to review the prestigious Combined Graduation Parade at Dundigal's Air Force Academy. The event celebrates the culmination of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets of various Indian Air Force branches. Distinguished awards, fly-pasts, and displays will mark the ceremony's significance.

The Air Force Academy in Dundigal will host a momentous event on June 14, where Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade. This marks a milestone for flight cadets as they complete their pre-commissioning training.

The parade will see Air Chief Marshal Singh, acting as the Reviewing Officer, conferring the 'President's Commission' to the successful trainees. The event celebrates not only the Indian Air Force's flight cadets but also officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and a foreign friendly nation.

The highlight includes prestigious awards such as the 'President's Plaque' and 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour'. The event promises a dynamic start with exhibitions by Akash Ganga and Air Warrior Drill Team, alongside fly-pasts featuring diverse aircraft, underscoring the academy's revered traditions.

