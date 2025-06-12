Air Force Academy Celebrates Flight Cadets' Graduation with Distinguished Ceremony

The Air Force Academy in Dundigal will host a momentous event on June 14, where Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade. This marks a milestone for flight cadets as they complete their pre-commissioning training.

The parade will see Air Chief Marshal Singh, acting as the Reviewing Officer, conferring the 'President's Commission' to the successful trainees. The event celebrates not only the Indian Air Force's flight cadets but also officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and a foreign friendly nation.

The highlight includes prestigious awards such as the 'President's Plaque' and 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour'. The event promises a dynamic start with exhibitions by Akash Ganga and Air Warrior Drill Team, alongside fly-pasts featuring diverse aircraft, underscoring the academy's revered traditions.

