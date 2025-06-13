Left Menu

Reviving History: Arunachal's WWII Museum Rises as Heritage Hub

The Arunachal Pradesh government is set to enhance the World War II museum in Jairampur, highlighting its historical importance during the Burma Campaign. Emphasizing its potential as a heritage-tourism hub, efforts include artifact collection and local tribal contributions. A dedicated committee aims to boost tourism through events like jeep rallies.

Itanagar | Updated: 13-06-2025
The Arunachal Pradesh government plans to develop the World War II museum at Jairampur in Changlang, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. He highlighted the area's crucial role during the Burma Campaign, aiming to turn it into a heritage and tourism center.

Located along the historically significant Stilwell Road, the museum is poised to offer a unique experience in preserving the legacy of World War II. The enhancement includes improving artifact collections, particularly showcasing contributions from indigenous tribes like the Singpho, Khamti, Adi, Nocte, Mishmi, and Naga, who contributed significantly during the war.

Events, such as the Willy Jeep rally from the Hump WWII Museum to Pangsau Pass during the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, are being organized to attract history enthusiasts. A committee, chaired by Research Minister Dasanglu Pul and advised by Mein, has been formed to oversee the museum's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

