Taiwan's National Palace Museum, renowned for its vast collection of Chinese imperial treasures, is being urged to expand its global reach, according to President Lai Ching-te. The move aims for broader international engagement to highlight Taiwan's cultural legacy as the museum celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Originally re-established in Taiwan in 1965 following the Republic of China government's retreat from the mainland, the museum houses thousands of artifacts saved from destruction during the Chinese revolution. However, the presence of these relics sometimes stirs discomfort among Taiwanese seeking a distinct identity from China.

During the inauguration of an exhibit featuring French impressionist works on loan from New York's Met, President Lai emphasized the museum's dual role as a national and global cultural institution. Collaboration with international entities, exemplified by the Met, is viewed as critical in showcasing Taiwan's unique heritage to the world.

