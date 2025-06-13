Remembering Clive Kundar: A Pilot's Dream and Tragic Loss

Clive Kundar, the co-pilot of the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, is fondly remembered by friends and family in the wake of the tragic crash that claimed his life, along with 240 others. Known for his passion for sports and amiable nature, Kundar's memory lingers in the minds of those who knew him.

The ill-fated flight, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, has haunted his friends ever since the news broke. Kundar, who lived in Kalina before relocating to Borivali and Goregaon, had chased his dream of becoming a pilot after working as an aeronautical engineer.

Family and friends, including neighbor Floyd D'Souza and Bonafacio Murzello, a close friend of Kundar's father, recall their shared memories of Clive, reflecting on his achievements in life. Kundar's sister, who resides in Australia, is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad soon, alongside other grieving relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)