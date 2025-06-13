Left Menu

Remembering Clive Kundar: A Pilot's Dream and Tragic Loss

Friends of Clive Kundar, co-pilot of the ill-fated Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, remember his love for sports and his good nature. As news of the crash reaches them, memories of his pursuit to become a pilot resurface, showcasing the impact of this devastating tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:20 IST

  • India

Clive Kundar, the co-pilot of the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, is fondly remembered by friends and family in the wake of the tragic crash that claimed his life, along with 240 others. Known for his passion for sports and amiable nature, Kundar's memory lingers in the minds of those who knew him.

The ill-fated flight, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, has haunted his friends ever since the news broke. Kundar, who lived in Kalina before relocating to Borivali and Goregaon, had chased his dream of becoming a pilot after working as an aeronautical engineer.

Family and friends, including neighbor Floyd D'Souza and Bonafacio Murzello, a close friend of Kundar's father, recall their shared memories of Clive, reflecting on his achievements in life. Kundar's sister, who resides in Australia, is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad soon, alongside other grieving relatives.

