Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: The Unforeseen Victims of Ahmedabad's Aviation Catastrophe

The aviation disaster involved Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight, becoming a fiery tragedy shortly after takeoff. Among the victims was Akash Patni, a teenager resting under a tree when the crash took his life. Families face anguish, as DNA tests become crucial for identifying charred remains of loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: The Unforeseen Victims of Ahmedabad's Aviation Catastrophe
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, fourteen-year-old Akash Patni, resting peacefully under a tree near his family's tea stall, became an unfortunate casualty in Thursday's catastrophic aviation accident in Ahmedabad.

The Air India flight headed to London erupted into flames, claiming the lives of nearly all 242 passengers onboard and casting a tragic shadow on the Meghaninagar area. On the ground, Akash's life was abruptly taken when a metal fragment from the plane struck him as he rested.

Sitaben, Akash's mother, suffered severe burns attempting to rescue him. Meanwhile, families like Suresh Mistry's, whose daughter was onboard, turned to DNA testing amidst the grim task of identifying remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025