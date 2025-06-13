Tragedy Strikes: The Unforeseen Victims of Ahmedabad's Aviation Catastrophe
The aviation disaster involved Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight, becoming a fiery tragedy shortly after takeoff. Among the victims was Akash Patni, a teenager resting under a tree when the crash took his life. Families face anguish, as DNA tests become crucial for identifying charred remains of loved ones.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, fourteen-year-old Akash Patni, resting peacefully under a tree near his family's tea stall, became an unfortunate casualty in Thursday's catastrophic aviation accident in Ahmedabad.
The Air India flight headed to London erupted into flames, claiming the lives of nearly all 242 passengers onboard and casting a tragic shadow on the Meghaninagar area. On the ground, Akash's life was abruptly taken when a metal fragment from the plane struck him as he rested.
Sitaben, Akash's mother, suffered severe burns attempting to rescue him. Meanwhile, families like Suresh Mistry's, whose daughter was onboard, turned to DNA testing amidst the grim task of identifying remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
