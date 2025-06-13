New Building Restrictions Enforce Aesthetic Sanctity Around Ram Temple

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has issued new regulations to restrict the construction of tall buildings around the Ram Temple as part of its Master Plan 2031. This measure is aimed at preserving the aesthetic and spiritual sanctity of the iconic landmark.

Notice boards have been placed around Ayodhya to inform the public of these new guidelines and to deter any unauthorized construction activities in the area. These actions are part of ADA's proactive strategy to enforce building height limits near the sacred temple.

According to Ashwini Pandey, Vice Chairman of the ADA, the regulations specify that buildings within two kilometers of the temple cannot exceed seven meters in height, while those in the next four-kilometer zone are limited to 15 meters. This ensures that views of the temple remain unobstructed, aligning with its cultural and spiritual importance.