Behind the Wheel: How Lewis Hamilton Drives Brad Pitt's New Formula One Movie

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One film, featuring action-packed race scenes, owes much of its authenticity to Lewis Hamilton. As a co-producer and consultant, Hamilton ensured technical accuracy. His insights, derived from his championship experience, were pivotal in making the film genuine and engaging for audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:20 IST
Renowned actor Brad Pitt's forthcoming Formula One movie showcases a level of authenticity that couldn't have been achieved without the expertise of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, revealed director Joseph Kosinski on Friday.

The Apple Original film "F1" is set to hit international theaters and IMAX on June 25, with a North American release on June 27. It features action sequences filmed during actual race weekends, courtesy of cooperation from Liberty Media's Formula One. Kosinski, during a presentation at the Canadian Grand Prix, highlighted Hamilton's crucial involvement after the driver's transition to Ferrari from Mercedes, where he won six out of his seven world titles.

Hamilton not only co-produced the film through his Dawn Apollo company but also played a key advisory role, ensuring technical precision. His behind-the-scenes contributions extended to on-screen guidance for Pitt and co-star Damson Idris, enhancing the film's credibility. As Formula One hopes to expand its appeal further through this project, it builds on the existing success of the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive'.

