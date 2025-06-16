Toy Biz International 2025: India's Toy Industry Booms Amid Global Shifts

Toy Biz International 2025, India's largest toy trade event, returns with unprecedented momentum, showcasing over 350 Indian toy brands and attracting more than 10,000 buyers worldwide, including retail giants like Walmart and Lulu Group.

As global trade shifts impact the toy supply chain, India emerges as a preferred alternative for sourcing, with major policy support and growing international interest. Indian manufacturers are expanding capacity and forging vital global partnerships, aligning with international compliance norms.

Escalating tariffs on Chinese imports and stringent Indian government policies are boosting local industries. Between FY2018–19 and FY2023–24, toy imports plummeted by over 70%, while exports surged by 60%, marking India as a rising leader in toy manufacturing.