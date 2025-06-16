Left Menu

Toy Biz International 2025: India's Toy Industry Booms Amid Global Shifts

Toy Biz International 2025 will feature over 350 Indian toy brands and 10,000 buyers from 25 countries, highlighting India's growing influence in the global toy market. As international trade shifts away from China, Indian manufacturers are benefiting from favorable policies, increased exports, and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:36 IST
Toy Biz International 2025: India's Toy Industry Booms Amid Global Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Toy Biz International 2025, India's largest toy trade event, returns with unprecedented momentum, showcasing over 350 Indian toy brands and attracting more than 10,000 buyers worldwide, including retail giants like Walmart and Lulu Group.

As global trade shifts impact the toy supply chain, India emerges as a preferred alternative for sourcing, with major policy support and growing international interest. Indian manufacturers are expanding capacity and forging vital global partnerships, aligning with international compliance norms.

Escalating tariffs on Chinese imports and stringent Indian government policies are boosting local industries. Between FY2018–19 and FY2023–24, toy imports plummeted by over 70%, while exports surged by 60%, marking India as a rising leader in toy manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025