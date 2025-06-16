Heather Burns Eager for 'Miss Congeniality 3' with Sandra Bullock

Actress Heather Burns has voiced her enthusiasm for potentially collaborating with her long-time friend Sandra Bullock on a possible third installment of 'Miss Congeniality.' During the Tribeca Festival premiere of her latest film, 'The Best You Can,' Burns described the original movies as some of her most cherished experiences.

In an interview with People, Burns reminisced about her enjoyable time filming the 'Miss Congeniality' series, citing her lasting friendship with Bullock as a highlight. "It was so much fun making those films," Burns noted, adding that she would eagerly embrace the opportunity for a third movie in the franchise.

Aside from her fond memories, Burns also shared insights into her new film, 'The Best You Can.' She expressed admiration for the project's script and praised the cast, which includes notable actors like Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Burns viewed the opportunity to work alongside such esteemed actors as a major appeal.

