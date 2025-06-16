Print and Media Expo 2025: Revolutionizing India’s Visual Communication

The upcoming Print Expo and Media Expo 2025 in Chennai are set to showcase transformative advancements in India's print and signage sectors. Running from July 10-12, the events aim to revolutionize visual communication across the region.

Attendees can look forward to exploring sustainable, technology-driven innovations brought forth by over 200 exhibitors at the Chennai Trade Centre. The expos promise a comprehensive view of industry trends, from cutting-edge printing machinery to groundbreaking ink formulations.

Organizers anticipate a dynamic exchange of ideas and networking opportunities for professionals keen on staying ahead in the rapidly evolving market landscape of digital and commercial printing, as well as visual communication solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)