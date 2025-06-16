Left Menu

Print and Media Expo 2025: Revolutionizing India’s Visual Communication

The Print Expo and Media Expo 2025 in Chennai will exhibit groundbreaking advancements in India's print and signage industries. Between July 10-12, over 200 exhibitors will showcase sustainable and tech-driven innovations to revolutionize visual communication, bringing in creatives, advertisers, and industry leaders for a transformational experience.

The upcoming Print Expo and Media Expo 2025 in Chennai are set to showcase transformative advancements in India's print and signage sectors. Running from July 10-12, the events aim to revolutionize visual communication across the region.

Attendees can look forward to exploring sustainable, technology-driven innovations brought forth by over 200 exhibitors at the Chennai Trade Centre. The expos promise a comprehensive view of industry trends, from cutting-edge printing machinery to groundbreaking ink formulations.

Organizers anticipate a dynamic exchange of ideas and networking opportunities for professionals keen on staying ahead in the rapidly evolving market landscape of digital and commercial printing, as well as visual communication solutions.

