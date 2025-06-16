Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood with Commemorative Gifts
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, presenting her with commemorative items to celebrate 50 years of Sikkim's statehood. The coin and postage stamp symbolize the state's unity and aspirations, marking its integration into the Indian Union.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited New Delhi, where he held a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, presenting her with special commemorative items. These included a coin and a postage stamp released to honor Sikkim's 50th anniversary of joining the Indian Union.
The Chief Minister expressed that this occasion is a significant and proud moment for the state, symbolizing the aspirations and unity of Sikkim's people. These items are part of the broader festivities celebrating Sikkim's development and harmony over five decades.
The Chief Minister's gesture emphasized the state's journey and achievements since its integration, underlining its progress and the strengthening bond with the rest of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Poland's Presidential Election: A Pivot Point Between EU Integration and Nationalism
Poland's Presidential Election: A Tug of War Between EU Integration and Nationalism
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promotes Renewable Energy Integration in Agriculture
India’s First NOHM Workshop Charts Unified Path for One Health Integration
Expansion Plans for Tumakuru: Metro Connectivity and Greater Bengaluru Integration