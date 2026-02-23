Honoring Heritage: Droupadi Murmu Unveils Rajagopalachari's Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan, replacing that of Edwin Lutyens. This move is part of an initiative to eliminate colonial influences and embrace India's cultural heritage. Dignitaries including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended the event.
In a significant cultural initiative, President Droupadi Murmu has unveiled a new bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, replacing Edwin Lutyens' sculpture at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This step marks a deliberate effort to shed remnants of colonialism in India's cultural landscape.
The replacement of Lutyens' statue underscores a broader campaign to honor India's history and traditions, celebrating those who have made notable contributions to the nation. The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to enrich India's appreciation of its own heritage.
The ceremony saw attendance from numerous high-profile figures, including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and various ministers, making it a notable event in the capital's cultural calendar.
