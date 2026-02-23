Left Menu

Honoring Heritage: Droupadi Murmu Unveils Rajagopalachari's Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan, replacing that of Edwin Lutyens. This move is part of an initiative to eliminate colonial influences and embrace India's cultural heritage. Dignitaries including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:23 IST
Honoring Heritage: Droupadi Murmu Unveils Rajagopalachari's Bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural initiative, President Droupadi Murmu has unveiled a new bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, replacing Edwin Lutyens' sculpture at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This step marks a deliberate effort to shed remnants of colonialism in India's cultural landscape.

The replacement of Lutyens' statue underscores a broader campaign to honor India's history and traditions, celebrating those who have made notable contributions to the nation. The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to enrich India's appreciation of its own heritage.

The ceremony saw attendance from numerous high-profile figures, including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and various ministers, making it a notable event in the capital's cultural calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
2
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
3
Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

 Global
4
India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026