Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Model's Body Found in Sonipat Canal

The body of a Haryana-based model, identified as Sheetal alias Simmi, was discovered in a canal in Sonipat. Sheetal was reported missing after leaving for a shoot on June 14. Police investigations are ongoing as they await a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:18 IST
Tragic Discovery: Model's Body Found in Sonipat Canal
body
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's body, identified as that of Haryana-based model Sheetal alias Simmi, was found in a canal in the Kharkhoda area of Sonipat. Her family reported her missing after she failed to return home from a shoot on June 14.

Sonipat police official Jeet Singh confirmed the discovery, adding that a missing person's complaint was filed earlier in Panipat. Preliminary investigations suggest the presence of a car linked to a Panipat man, who allegedly swam to safety. Injuries on the body prompt suspicions of foul play.

The authorities are awaiting a postmortem report to determine the cause of death. The police continue their investigations while plans to question the Panipat man surface amid family allegations and the recovered body.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025