Tragic Discovery: Model's Body Found in Sonipat Canal
The body of a Haryana-based model, identified as Sheetal alias Simmi, was discovered in a canal in Sonipat. Sheetal was reported missing after leaving for a shoot on June 14. Police investigations are ongoing as they await a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.
A young woman's body, identified as that of Haryana-based model Sheetal alias Simmi, was found in a canal in the Kharkhoda area of Sonipat. Her family reported her missing after she failed to return home from a shoot on June 14.
Sonipat police official Jeet Singh confirmed the discovery, adding that a missing person's complaint was filed earlier in Panipat. Preliminary investigations suggest the presence of a car linked to a Panipat man, who allegedly swam to safety. Injuries on the body prompt suspicions of foul play.
The authorities are awaiting a postmortem report to determine the cause of death. The police continue their investigations while plans to question the Panipat man surface amid family allegations and the recovered body.
