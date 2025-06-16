Tragic Discovery: Model's Body Found in Sonipat Canal

A young woman's body, identified as that of Haryana-based model Sheetal alias Simmi, was found in a canal in the Kharkhoda area of Sonipat. Her family reported her missing after she failed to return home from a shoot on June 14.

Sonipat police official Jeet Singh confirmed the discovery, adding that a missing person's complaint was filed earlier in Panipat. Preliminary investigations suggest the presence of a car linked to a Panipat man, who allegedly swam to safety. Injuries on the body prompt suspicions of foul play.

The authorities are awaiting a postmortem report to determine the cause of death. The police continue their investigations while plans to question the Panipat man surface amid family allegations and the recovered body.