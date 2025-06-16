Left Menu

Mona Singh and Priyanshu Painyuli Wrap Up Gangster Drama 'Paan Parda Zarda'

Actors Mona Singh and Priyanshu Painyuli have completed filming 'Paan Parda Zarda', a gangster drama by the creators of 'Mirzapur'. Priyanshu describes the project as a creatively fulfilling journey and a significant career milestone. An official show announcement is pending.

  • Country:
  • India

Actors Mona Singh and Priyanshu Painyuli have officially wrapped up their work on the upcoming gangster drama 'Paan Parda Zarda', a highly anticipated series crafted by the creators behind the popular 'Mirzapur'.

Priyanshu Painyuli, reflecting on his experience, expressed in a press statement that working on 'Paan Parda Zarda' has been a creatively fulfilling journey. He regarded the project as a natural progression from 'Mirzapur' and the most significant role of his career thus far. Priyanshu emphasized the rich writing, world-building, and characters, predicting that audiences will embrace the series wholeheartedly.

While an official announcement regarding the show remains awaited, Mona Singh is preparing for the release of another upcoming show 'Mistry', alongside actor Ram Kapoor. 'Mistry', directed by Rishab Seth, is an Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed US series 'Monk'.

