Tension Mounts Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, Youth Congress workers protested by erecting banners against his visit. Mohit Malhotra was detained as a precaution. The protests highlighted alleged failures in providing jobs for the youth. Security measures have been heightened for Modi's visit, which includes inaugurating projects.
- Country:
- India
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a rally in Ajmer, tensions have risen with Youth Congress workers staging protests against his visit. Banners and slogans demanding accountability were seen throughout the city.
Mohit Malhotra, the district Youth Congress president, was detained alongside a colleague as a precaution. Focusing on employment issues, Malhotra criticized the central government's inability to provide sufficient job opportunities, fueling the symbolic protest.
In response to the mounting tensions, the Ajmer district administration has bolstered security. Additional police forces are patrolling the area, and stringent measures are in place to maintain law and order. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate new projects and speak at a public event near Ajmer-Jaipur national highway.
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Foreign Nationals: Visa Checks and Security Measures in City
Sisisi Tolashe Urges Bold Digital Shift to Tackle Youth Job Crisis
Nepal Readies for Election: Alcohol Ban and Tight Security Measures Announced
IGP Bhim Sen Tuti Enhances Security Measures in Doda
Karnataka's Job Crisis: Government's Election Promises Under Fire