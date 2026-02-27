Tension Mounts Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a rally in Ajmer, tensions have risen with Youth Congress workers staging protests against his visit. Banners and slogans demanding accountability were seen throughout the city.

Mohit Malhotra, the district Youth Congress president, was detained alongside a colleague as a precaution. Focusing on employment issues, Malhotra criticized the central government's inability to provide sufficient job opportunities, fueling the symbolic protest.

In response to the mounting tensions, the Ajmer district administration has bolstered security. Additional police forces are patrolling the area, and stringent measures are in place to maintain law and order. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate new projects and speak at a public event near Ajmer-Jaipur national highway.