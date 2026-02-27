Left Menu

Tension Mounts Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, Youth Congress workers protested by erecting banners against his visit. Mohit Malhotra was detained as a precaution. The protests highlighted alleged failures in providing jobs for the youth. Security measures have been heightened for Modi's visit, which includes inaugurating projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:42 IST
Tension Mounts Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a rally in Ajmer, tensions have risen with Youth Congress workers staging protests against his visit. Banners and slogans demanding accountability were seen throughout the city.

Mohit Malhotra, the district Youth Congress president, was detained alongside a colleague as a precaution. Focusing on employment issues, Malhotra criticized the central government's inability to provide sufficient job opportunities, fueling the symbolic protest.

In response to the mounting tensions, the Ajmer district administration has bolstered security. Additional police forces are patrolling the area, and stringent measures are in place to maintain law and order. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate new projects and speak at a public event near Ajmer-Jaipur national highway.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026