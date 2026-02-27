NBCC to Transform DDA Staff Quarters with Rs 775 Crore Redevelopment Plan
State-owned NBCC (India) has signed MoUs with DDA for the redevelopment of staff quarters in New Delhi, estimated at Rs 775 crore. The projects, in Old Rajinder Nagar and Safdarjung Development Area, will follow a self-sustainable model, with NBCC as Project Management Consultant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned NBCC (India) has announced plans to redevelop the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) staff quarters in two prominent New Delhi colonies, at an estimated cost of Rs 775 crore.
The agreement, formalized through two separate MoUs, intends to transform the current setups in Old Rajinder Nagar and Safdarjung Development Area into modern, sustainable living spaces.
NBCC will oversee the project from concept to completion, employing a self-sustainable model where parts of the developed area will be sold to finance the project. The remaining area will be reserved for DDA staff use, ensuring the redevelopment is both strategic and self-financing.
ALSO READ
CBI files appeal in Delhi High Court challenging lower court's order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others in liquor-policy case: Officials.
BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads: Kejriwal.
Delhi Excise Probe: Unraveling the Layers of Alleged Political Conspiracy
Historic verdict given by court today. I thank everyone who supported us: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at press conference.
Daring Robbery Busted: Delhi Police Nab Five, Mastermind Still Elusive