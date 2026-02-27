NBCC to Transform DDA Staff Quarters with Rs 775 Crore Redevelopment Plan

State-owned NBCC (India) has announced plans to redevelop the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) staff quarters in two prominent New Delhi colonies, at an estimated cost of Rs 775 crore.

The agreement, formalized through two separate MoUs, intends to transform the current setups in Old Rajinder Nagar and Safdarjung Development Area into modern, sustainable living spaces.

NBCC will oversee the project from concept to completion, employing a self-sustainable model where parts of the developed area will be sold to finance the project. The remaining area will be reserved for DDA staff use, ensuring the redevelopment is both strategic and self-financing.