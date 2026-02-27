Vibrant Pop Art Takes Over Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

Phoenix Palladium Mumbai has partnered with The Designera for a remarkable pop art exhibition that turns the mall into a dynamic gallery of modern art. From February 18th to March 1st, 2026, visitors can explore over 30 innovative pop art pieces from global icons like Andy Warhol and Takashi Murakami, along with renowned Indian artists.

The exhibition showcases striking sculptures and interactive installations, which integrate seamlessly into the mall's environment, offering a blend of luxury retail and museum-quality art. Notable works include Salvador Dalí's 'Cosmic Rhinoceros' and Valay Shende's 'The Mumbai Dabbawala' amidst other contemporary displays.

By merging art with commercial spaces, Phoenix Palladium redefines public art accessibility, making it engaging and relevant to today's audiences. This initiative highlights PML's commitment to creating cultural landmarks through their retail developments across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)