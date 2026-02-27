I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
