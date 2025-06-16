Left Menu

Saiyami Kher Returns in Riveting Action-Filled 'Special Ops 2'

Saiyami Kher reprises her role as agent Juhi in 'Special Ops 2', directed by Shivam Nair. The series, reflecting new-age warfare, stars Kay Kay Menon and releases on July 11. Creator Neeraj Pandey highlights the unseen battles and evolving threats faced by modern-day agents.

Actor Saiyami Kher (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Saiyami Kher is set to reprise her role as agent Juhi in the much-anticipated second season of Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops'. Speaking at the trailer launch in Mumbai, Kher expressed her enthusiasm for action roles and credited Pandey for presenting such opportunities in Indian cinema.

'Special Ops 2', directed by Shivam Nair, boasts a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, and Karan Tacker. Creator Neeraj Pandey described the new season as a reflection of the contemporary landscape, highlighting threats that emerge unnoticed and wars fought in silence.

Kay Kay Menon, returning as Himmat Singh, emphasized the increased stakes and the emotional depth explored this season. The series, focusing on unseen battles and personal sacrifices, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting July 11.

