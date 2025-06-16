Mannara Chopra's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father

Tragedy struck Bollywood actor Mannara Chopra's family as her father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, passed away in Mumbai on Monday. According to an official statement shared on Instagram, Mannara expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the loss. She fondly described him as the family's pillar of strength.

The last rites for Raman Rai Handa are scheduled for June 18 at 1 pm at Amboli's Crematorium Ground in Andheri West, Mumbai. Throughout his esteemed career, Raman served as a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

Besides his achievements in law, Raman was the paternal uncle of renowned Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Reports suggest that Raman had been unwell for several days prior to his demise. In the professional realm, Mannara made her entry into Bollywood with the film 'Zid'. Later, she joined the South Indian Film Industry and appeared on shows like 'Bigg Boss 17' and 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2'.

