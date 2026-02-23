Left Menu

Torrent Group Ventures into Diagnostics with Navi Mumbai Laboratory

Torrent Group has launched its largest National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, expanding into the diagnostics sector. The facility covers 1 lakh square feet, offering over 3,500 test options across 15 disciplines. The initiative aims to establish a strong governance and quality standards foundation.

  • India

Torrent Group made its debut in the diagnostics sector with the launch of the country's largest National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai. This significant step marks the company's expansion through a reference-led model, providing a comprehensive range of testing services.

The sprawling facility, which spans over 1 lakh square feet, supports 15 diagnostic disciplines and more than 3,500 test modalities. It caters to preventive, routine, and specialized testing needs, the Gujarat-based group announced.

'As Torrent enters the diagnostics space, we are committed to a long-term perspective, establishing a strong scientific foundation for the business,' stated Torrent Group Director Varun Mehta. The company aims to offer one of the broadest test menus in the industry while setting robust governance, validation, and quality standards.

