Left Menu

Gurugram Outpaces Mumbai in Luxury Home Sales

Luxury home sales in Gurugram rose by 80% last year, outpacing Mumbai in total sales value for homes priced over Rs 10 crore. Emerging markets within Gurugram, driven by infrastructure and connectivity improvements, have contributed significantly to this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:11 IST
Gurugram Outpaces Mumbai in Luxury Home Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable development, luxury home sales in Gurugram soared by 80% last year, reaching a total of Rs 24,120 crore. These figures have overshadowed Mumbai's Rs 21,902 crore in the same price segment, signaling a shift in real estate dynamics.

New insights from a report by India Sotheby's International Realty in collaboration with CRE Matrix reveal that the IT hub of Delhi-NCR has achieved this feat, expanding its luxury housing market through strategic location investments and enhanced connectivity in upcoming micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road.

Tina Talwar, Area Director at India Sotheby's International Realty, attributes this growth to infrastructure improvements and superior housing projects. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder of CRE Matrix, highlights the role of strong buyer confidence and increasing high-net-worth individuals in driving the market's tenfold growth over the last two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
2
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
3
Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

 Global
4
India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026