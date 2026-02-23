Gurugram Outpaces Mumbai in Luxury Home Sales

In a remarkable development, luxury home sales in Gurugram soared by 80% last year, reaching a total of Rs 24,120 crore. These figures have overshadowed Mumbai's Rs 21,902 crore in the same price segment, signaling a shift in real estate dynamics.

New insights from a report by India Sotheby's International Realty in collaboration with CRE Matrix reveal that the IT hub of Delhi-NCR has achieved this feat, expanding its luxury housing market through strategic location investments and enhanced connectivity in upcoming micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road.

Tina Talwar, Area Director at India Sotheby's International Realty, attributes this growth to infrastructure improvements and superior housing projects. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder of CRE Matrix, highlights the role of strong buyer confidence and increasing high-net-worth individuals in driving the market's tenfold growth over the last two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)