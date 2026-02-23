Left Menu

Nexus Select Trust Expands with Major Stake in New Mumbai Mall

Nexus Select Trust, a REIT backed by Blackstone, has announced plans to acquire a 50% stake in the upcoming Nexus Runwal Gardens Mall in Mumbai for Rs 434 crore. This development is part of their expansion in India, adding to their portfolio of 19 malls and other assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:03 IST
Nexus Select Trust Expands with Major Stake in New Mumbai Mall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nexus Select Trust, a real estate investment trust backed by Blackstone, has revealed plans to acquire a 50% stake in a new mall coming up in Mumbai. The deal, amounting to Rs 434 crore, is a strategic expansion move by the firm.

According to a regulatory filing, Nexus Select Trust will partner with Runwal Enterprises to develop the Nexus Runwal Gardens Mall in Dombivli, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This new mall is expected to cover a gross leasing area of 7.4 lakh square feet.

The acquisition involves purchasing a 50% equity share in Garden City Malls Pvt Ltd. Nexus Select Trust's portfolio already includes 19 malls across 15 Indian cities, along with hotel and office assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

 India
2
Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

 India
3
China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

 China
4
Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026