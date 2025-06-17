Hollywood Heavyweights Join 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Acclaimed actors Billy Porter and Glenn Close have been confirmed as cast members for Lionsgate's highly anticipated film, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

Close, famed for her role in 'Fatal Attraction', will take on the part of Drusilla Sickle, the ruthless escort for District 12 Tributes. Joining her is Porter, recognized for 'Kinky Boots', who will play Magno Stift, Sickle's estranged spouse and an uninspired designer for the Tributes.

Set for a November 20, 2026 release, the film is helmed by director Francis Lawrence and written by Billy Ray. Produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel promises a stellar cast, including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and more.