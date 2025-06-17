Left Menu

Hollywood Heavyweights Join 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Billy Porter and Glenn Close join Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'. Close plays Drusilla Sickle, while Porter portrays Magno Stift. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film adapts Suzanne Collins' book, releasing in 2026. It features a star-studded cast, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:47 IST
Hollywood Heavyweights Join 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actors Billy Porter and Glenn Close have been confirmed as cast members for Lionsgate's highly anticipated film, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

Close, famed for her role in 'Fatal Attraction', will take on the part of Drusilla Sickle, the ruthless escort for District 12 Tributes. Joining her is Porter, recognized for 'Kinky Boots', who will play Magno Stift, Sickle's estranged spouse and an uninspired designer for the Tributes.

Set for a November 20, 2026 release, the film is helmed by director Francis Lawrence and written by Billy Ray. Produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel promises a stellar cast, including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and more.

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025