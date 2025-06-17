Magical Melodies Fiesta: A Celebration of Music and Storytelling
The annual Magical Melodies Fiesta showcased the talents of the Serena Anthony Music Academy students with performances blending classical music and multimedia storytelling. Held at the Koramangala Club, the event featured piano, string pieces, and a production of 'Encanto – The Musical', highlighting the academy's innovative approach.
The annual Magical Melodies Fiesta, recently held at Koramangala Club's Prabath Kaladwarka Auditorium, was a celebration of music and storytelling, courtesy of the Serena Anthony Music Academy. Students astounded audiences with performances showcasing a blend of classical music and expressive storytelling.
The event on June 14 started with a classical duet rendition of Mozart's ''Ave Verum Corpus'', and continued with an array of piano and string compositions including ''Passacaglia'', ''Libertango'', and ''Fly''. These pieces underscored the students' commitment and musical prowess.
The evening's highlight was a full production of ''Encanto – The Musical'', featuring tracks like ''Surface Pressure'' and ''All of You'', enhanced by vivid LED visuals and digital backdrops. Organizers praised the integration of music, drama, and technology in the performances.
