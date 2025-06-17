Left Menu

Magical Melodies Fiesta: A Celebration of Music and Storytelling

The annual Magical Melodies Fiesta showcased the talents of the Serena Anthony Music Academy students with performances blending classical music and multimedia storytelling. Held at the Koramangala Club, the event featured piano, string pieces, and a production of 'Encanto – The Musical', highlighting the academy's innovative approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:01 IST
Magical Melodies Fiesta: A Celebration of Music and Storytelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Magical Melodies Fiesta, recently held at Koramangala Club's Prabath Kaladwarka Auditorium, was a celebration of music and storytelling, courtesy of the Serena Anthony Music Academy. Students astounded audiences with performances showcasing a blend of classical music and expressive storytelling.

The event on June 14 started with a classical duet rendition of Mozart's ''Ave Verum Corpus'', and continued with an array of piano and string compositions including ''Passacaglia'', ''Libertango'', and ''Fly''. These pieces underscored the students' commitment and musical prowess.

The evening's highlight was a full production of ''Encanto – The Musical'', featuring tracks like ''Surface Pressure'' and ''All of You'', enhanced by vivid LED visuals and digital backdrops. Organizers praised the integration of music, drama, and technology in the performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025