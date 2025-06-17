Cracking Down on Online Abuse in Tennis: Boulter's Call for Action

Katie Boulter, the British tennis player ranked world number 39, has reported receiving disturbing death threats after her matches. This alarming rise in online abuse has been attributed largely to disgruntled gamblers, according to a recent joint survey by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

In an interview with the BBC, Boulter disclosed how she was targeted with messages including threats to her family's safety. The WTA and ITF's research, which utilized Threat Matrix AI to analyze over 1.6 million interactions, indicates that 40% of online abuse incidents against players originate from the gambling community.

The findings have prompted calls from Boulter and other tennis professionals for urgent actions from both the gambling industry and social media platforms. The WTA's call to protect athletes emphasizes the need for collaboration with law enforcement to address the most severe cases of online harassment.