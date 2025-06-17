Ed Sheeran Triumphs in Copyright Case, Celebrates 'Sapphire' Success

In a significant legal development, Ed Sheeran emerged victorious as the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a copyright lawsuit against him. The case, originally brought by Structured Asset Sales (SAS), accused Sheeran's 2014 hit 'Thinking Out Loud' of infringing on Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'. The high court's decision blocked any further appeals, affirming an earlier ruling that the musical elements in question were too commonly used to constitute infringement, as reported by Fox News.

The multi-year legal battle saw SAS, owned by investment banker David Pullman, argue that Sheeran copied the copyrighted melody, harmony, and rhythm from Gaye's iconic track. However, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton had already ruled in Sheeran's favor, a decision that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also supported. This latest Supreme Court decision effectively ends the case, adding to Sheeran's recent legal successes.

Amidst this courtroom victory, Sheeran's artistic endeavors continue to thrive. He recently released 'Sapphire', a collaboration with Arijit Singh, signaling a creative resurgence. On Instagram, Sheeran revealed insights about the track's creation, describing an enriching process in Goa, surrounded by talented Indian musicians. The music video, filmed during his India tour, captures the country's diverse and vibrant culture. Fans can also anticipate a Punjabi version of 'Sapphire', featuring more of Singh's contributions, set for future release, thereby underscoring Sheeran's global artistic vision.

