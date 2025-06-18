Lords Mark Industries Honored for Diagnostic Innovation at NavaBharat Healthcare Summit

Lords Mark Industries Limited, a leader in diagnostic technology solutions, received the prestigious Certificate of Honour for Innovation in Diagnostic Technology at the 2025 NavaBharat Healthcare Summit. The accolade was bestowed by Hon. Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, recognizing the company's pivotal role in enhancing diagnostic capabilities in the healthcare sector.

During the event, Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director of Lords Mark Industries, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment, noting, ''This award validates our commitment to developing cutting-edge diagnostic technologies that improve patient outcomes and assist healthcare professionals.'' He emphasized the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in diagnostic technology.

Incorporated in 1998, Lords Mark Industries boasts a diverse range of subsidiaries, from renewable energy to insurance broking. It has achieved impressive growth, marking significant progress in sectors like electric vehicles, genome testing, and healthcare. The company continues to expand while maintaining high quality standards, with diversification as a key strategy for sustained success.

