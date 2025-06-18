Left Menu

Uma Thurman's On-Screen Dining Anxiety Unveiled

Uma Thurman, known for her tough roles, reveals her discomfort with eating on camera during a humorous discussion on The Tonight Show. Despite her varied acting challenges, dining scenes remain particularly daunting for the star who compares them to daring endeavors like skinny-dipping.

Uma Thurman, celebrated for mastering sword fights and delivering high-octane performances, revealed a different kind of on-screen challenge—eating. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar-nominated actress humorously shared her unexpected anxiety during mealtime scenes on set.

Thurman recounted filling out a DSM checklist, commonly used by psychiatrists to assess mental states, noting her realization that eating in front of others might evoke anxiety. 'Did you know that's one of the questions?' she highlighted, sharing that dining around others, especially on set, leaves her uneasy.

Despite playfully noting her DSM result was 'just fine,' Thurman confessed that acting while eating presents unique challenges. 'Multiple takes, unfamiliar food, and speaking while chewing,' she explained, worrying about potential scene disruptions. While host Jimmy Fallon mentioned actor Brad Pitt's ease with on-screen eating, Thurman joked about her lofty goal of mastering the perfect dining scene.

With iconic performances in films like 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Kill Bill,' Thurman is set to star in 'The Old Guard 2,' slated for release on July 2, 2025, proving once again that her fearless approach to roles continues, whether facing swordplay or dining table dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

