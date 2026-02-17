Left Menu

Hollywood Bids Farewell to Legendary Actor Robert Duvall

Iconic actor Robert Duvall, celebrated for his roles in classics like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, passed away at 95. Hollywood peers honor his legacy, remembering his profound impact on their careers and the industry. Duvall leaves an indelible mark on cinema with his unforgettable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:50 IST
Hollywood Bids Farewell to Legendary Actor Robert Duvall
Hollywood legend Robert Duvall (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Robert Duvall, a renowned actor known for his unforgettable performances in films such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now. Duvall, a seven-time Academy Award nominee, died at the age of 95 on his Virginia ranch, as confirmed by his wife, Luciana.

Luciana expressed deep love for Duvall, stating, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything." Hollywood luminaries have paid tribute to Duvall's legacy, with actors and directors sharing heartfelt memories and praises.

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, his co-stars from The Godfather, highlighted Duvall's remarkable talent and long-lasting influence. Directors and actors like Scott Cooper, Viola Davis, and Walton Goggins remembered him as a mentor and friend, while Adam Sandler and Michael Keaton praised his exceptional acting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026