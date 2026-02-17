Hollywood Bids Farewell to Legendary Actor Robert Duvall

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Robert Duvall, a renowned actor known for his unforgettable performances in films such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now. Duvall, a seven-time Academy Award nominee, died at the age of 95 on his Virginia ranch, as confirmed by his wife, Luciana.

Luciana expressed deep love for Duvall, stating, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything." Hollywood luminaries have paid tribute to Duvall's legacy, with actors and directors sharing heartfelt memories and praises.

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, his co-stars from The Godfather, highlighted Duvall's remarkable talent and long-lasting influence. Directors and actors like Scott Cooper, Viola Davis, and Walton Goggins remembered him as a mentor and friend, while Adam Sandler and Michael Keaton praised his exceptional acting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)