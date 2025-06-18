Revolutionizing Sports Broadcasting: TVU Technology Scores at Inter-High School Tournament

OPTAGE Inc. made significant strides in sports broadcasting at the Inter-High School Basketball Tournament using seven TVU units, including the TVU One and TVU PRS One backpacks, to ensure comprehensive coverage. The event took place on June 1st, 7th, and 8th, 2025, and involved simultaneous television broadcast recording and live YouTube streaming.

In tackling the unique challenges posed by basketball's fast-paced nature, the media production team performed all camera switching operations directly at the venue. This strategy ensured immediate responsiveness to the game action. Mr. Yamaguchi from the Media Production Team highlighted the zero-latency intercom communication enabled by the on-site setup, facilitating efficient workflow management.

Employing the advanced transmission capabilities of TVU backpacks, the team managed to streamline video production processes without the need for fiber optic infrastructure. This deployment led to operational efficiency and reduced setup complexities, reinforcing the potential of such technologies for future sports broadcasting endeavors across various platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)