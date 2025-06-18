Left Menu

Yoga Sangam: A Milestone in India's Wellness Journey

The 11th International Day of Yoga's flagship event, Yoga Sangam, has amassed over 4 lakh registrations, setting a record for participation in India. Scheduled for June 21, the event will feature a widespread synchronized yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Modi in Visakhapatnam, reflecting the growing emphasis on global sustainability and personal well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:37 IST
Yoga Sangam, the centerpiece event of the 11th International Day of Yoga, has surpassed 4 lakh registrations, marking an unprecedented level of participation for a single event in India, according to the Ayush ministry.

Scheduled for June 21, this large-scale synchronized yoga demonstration will occur at numerous locations across India, symbolizing a significant step in India's journey towards wellness. The main event in Visakhapatnam will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.

Spanning from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, Yoga Sangam aims to become one of the largest mass yoga events globally. The enthusiasm highlighted by the high registration numbers in states like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and others reflects the resonance of this year's theme—'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'—which aligns with both global sustainability and personal well-being objectives.

