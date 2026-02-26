Punjab CM's Wellness Journey: Bhagwant Mann Opts for Naturopathy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has traveled to Bengaluru for a week-long naturopathy treatment following his recent hospital discharge. The 52-year-old was hospitalized in Mohali due to exhaustion but continued to fulfill his duties. Mann is now staying at a private nature care center.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has embarked on a wellness journey, heading to Bengaluru for a seven-day naturopathy treatment just one week after being discharged from a hospital.
Mann, who is 52, is currently residing in a private nature care center. He made the journey after launching the first phase of a reconstruction project for the Ferozepur Feeder Canal.
Following a health scare and hospitalization in Mohali due to exhaustion, Mann has shown determination by attending the state's anti-drug initiative before prioritizing his health with natural therapy in Bengaluru.
