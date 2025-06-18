Left Menu

Transforming Kurukshetra: A Cultural and Spiritual Hub

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has proposed turning Kurukshetra into a top cultural and spiritual tourism destination by celebrating 48 festivals annually. The Kurukshetra Development Board is focusing on infrastructure improvements, including transportation and sanitation, and is planning themed modifications inspired by the Mahabharata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has announced plans to elevate Kurukshetra as a must-visit site through the annual celebration of 48 festivals. Presiding over the 82nd meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board, he emphasized the cultural and spiritual potential of the city.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, serving as the board's vice chairman, highlighted the government's aim of transforming Kurukshetra into a leading destination for spiritual and cultural tourism. Discussions focused on enhancements to local infrastructure, including sanitation, sarovars, and transportation.

The meeting also delved into Mahabharata-themed designs for major city entries and infrastructure, such as a 'Sudarshan Chakra' replica and installations of Lord Krishna statues. Plans include city-wide mural art, Sanskrit inscriptions, and the introduction of electric buses to bolster connectivity for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

