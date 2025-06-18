Desi Oon’s Global Wins Spotlight India’s Creative Might at WAVES 2025

In a defining moment for Indian animation, Desi Oon, a vibrant and culturally rich film by renowned animation filmmaker Suresh Eriyat, has made global waves by winning the Jury Award for Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 in France—the world’s most prestigious platform for animated cinema. This historic achievement marks a transformative shift in the global perception of India’s animation capabilities, underscoring the creative renaissance fostered by the Create in India Challenge, a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s WAVES 2025.

A Triumph for Indian Animation on the Global Stage

Desi Oon’s triumph is not merely a celebration of storytelling excellence but a pivotal moment that places India’s indigenous narratives at the heart of global animation. The Annecy recognition—regarded as one of the rarest accolades for animation—brings Studio Eeksaurus and Indian animation into the global limelight, establishing new benchmarks for cultural storytelling with technical prowess.

In addition to Annecy, the film has garnered international recognition through:

Shortlisting at Cannes Lions 2025 in the Film Craft Lions category

Archival at MoMA, New York, as part of the AICP Show Winner 2025, an honor reserved for the most impactful creative works

Multiple awards at leading advertising and design festivals: 2 Golds at Good Ads Matter 2025 (Best Animation Film, Best Animation + CGI Integration) 2 Blue Elephants and 1 Baby Black Elephant at the Kyoorius Creative Awards D&AD Wooden Pencil for excellence in design-led storytelling



These recognitions make Desi Oon a cultural phenomenon—a story deeply rooted in Indian ethos yet told in a globally compelling visual language.

The Create in India Challenge: A Launchpad for Creative Excellence

Launched by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Create in India Challenge is a transformative platform that promotes India's burgeoning AVGC-XR (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem. As part of the WAVES 2025 initiative, the challenge sought to:

Unearth exceptional creative talent

Promote technology-powered storytelling inspired by Indian heritage

Showcase India’s potential as a global content creation hub

Attracting entries from over 60 countries across 32 themed challenges, the initiative curated a spectacular display of creativity and innovation, culminating in the Creatosphere, an immersive exhibit held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai (May 1–4, 2025). More than 750 finalists from across the globe converged here, turning the event into a melting pot of cultural expression, digital storytelling, and creative collaborations.

Desi Oon at WAVES 2025: A Homegrown Champion

Desi Oon was not only a global standout but also crowned Best Film at the WAVES Awards of Excellence 2025, India's premier animation and design honor under the Create in India Challenge. The film, which playfully yet poignantly weaves Indian cultural elements into its narrative, reflects the core philosophy of the initiative—rooted creativity with global wings.

Celebrated for its humour, originality, emotional depth, and high-quality animation integration, Desi Oon demonstrates how India's creative industries are now equipped to compete—and win—on the global stage.

Leaders React: A National Moment of Pride

Shri Anubhav Singh, the I&B Ministry official who supervised the Create in India Challenge, highlighted the government's vision:

“The Government of India remains committed to nurturing the AVGC-XR sector. Through platforms like WAVES and initiatives like the Create in India Challenge, we aim to spotlight creative excellence that aligns with our vision of India as a global content creation powerhouse.”

Shri Sanjay Khimesara, President of ASIFA India, added:

“This win is not just Suresh Eriyat’s; it is India’s. Desi Oon reflects the soul of India in a frame-by-frame journey that blends humour, emotion, and artistry. It inspires a new generation of Indian creators to think big, stay rooted, and aim global.”

The Road Ahead: India as a Global Content Creation Hub

The success of Desi Oon is not an isolated win—it is the vanguard of a larger creative resurgence in India. With dedicated policy support, international exposure, and rapidly expanding talent in the AVGC-XR space, India is poised to:

Become a preferred global destination for animated and immersive storytelling

Encourage more original IPs centered on Indian stories and cultural motifs

Position Indian creators and studios alongside global giants in animation and VFX

As India scales new creative heights, Desi Oon becomes both a symbol of achievement and a beacon of possibility, showing that when indigenous storytelling is paired with innovation and support, the world listens—and applauds.