Joe Biden to Honor Juneteenth at Historic Texas Church

Former President Joe Biden is set to participate in a Juneteenth celebration at Galveston's landmark Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Texas.

Biden, who signed the federal holiday legislation in 2021, will acknowledge the historical importance of the church, where the end of slavery was declared in 1865.

The event underscores the church's continual role in commemorating African American freedom, dating back to the first announcement of freedom for enslaved Black people in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)