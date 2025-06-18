Left Menu

Joe Biden to Honor Juneteenth at Historic Texas Church

Former President Joe Biden will attend a Juneteenth celebration at Galveston's historic Reedy Chapel AME Church in Texas. Known for its significance in the 1865 announcement of slavery's end, the church will host an event marking Juneteenth, a federal holiday established during Biden's presidency in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:22 IST
Joe Biden to Honor Juneteenth at Historic Texas Church
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Joe Biden is set to participate in a Juneteenth celebration at Galveston's landmark Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Texas.

Biden, who signed the federal holiday legislation in 2021, will acknowledge the historical importance of the church, where the end of slavery was declared in 1865.

The event underscores the church's continual role in commemorating African American freedom, dating back to the first announcement of freedom for enslaved Black people in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025