Media Shake-Up in Punjab: Multiple Resignations Amid Family Commitments
Adil Azmi, a media officer for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has resigned due to family commitments. Additionally, Senior Media Relations Manager Ayushi Saraswat has taken a sabbatical. There have been other resignations within Mann's media team, including Onkar Singh, Navneet Wadhwa, Baltej Pannu, and Manpreet Kaur in the past year.
Adil Azmi, serving as Officer on Special Duty (media) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has stepped down from his role, citing family obligations, according to insider reports on Wednesday.
Simultaneously, Ayushi Saraswat, a Senior Media Relations Manager, has embarked on a two-month leave, sources disclosed.
Notably, this adds to a series of media personnel changes under Mann's leadership. In October 2024, Officer on Special Duty Onkar Singh was dismissed, followed by the resignation of Director of Communications Navneet Wadhwa. Earlier resignations included Media Relations Director Baltej Pannu and Social Media Director Manpreet Kaur.
