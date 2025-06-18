Oasis Legacies: Gallagher Brothers' Iconic Portrait Returns to Auction

A portrait from 1996 depicting Liam and Noel Gallagher, the iconic brothers from Oasis, is about to hit the auction block next week. This comes as the bandmates prepare for a series of highly anticipated reunion shows. Painted by acclaimed U.S. artist Elizabeth Peyton, the artwork, titled "Liam + Noel (Gallagher)", captures the siblings in a rare moment of closeness.

Inspired by a promotional photo, the painting vividly shows Liam resting his chin on Noel's shoulder. Unlike the image, Liam's famous thumbs-up is absent in the painting. As part of Sotheby's "Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction" set for June 24 in London, the piece is valued at a staggering 1.5 to 2 million pounds ($2 million - $2.69 million).

Sotheby's Antonia Gardner highlighted the nostalgic timing of the auction, reminiscent of Oasis' landmark Knebworth concerts. With their reunion tour set to commence in Cardiff on July 4, anticipation is mounting. Additional highlights of the auction include works by renowned artists Tara de Lempicka and Pablo Picasso, each valued at 6 to 9 million pounds.