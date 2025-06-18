Left Menu

Oasis Legacies: Gallagher Brothers' Iconic Portrait Returns to Auction

A renowned 1996 portrait of Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher by artist Elizabeth Peyton is set for auction as the siblings gear up for their reunion gigs. Painted after their famed Knebworth performances, it will be auctioned at Sotheby's in London with a high price estimate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:22 IST
Oasis Legacies: Gallagher Brothers' Iconic Portrait Returns to Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A portrait from 1996 depicting Liam and Noel Gallagher, the iconic brothers from Oasis, is about to hit the auction block next week. This comes as the bandmates prepare for a series of highly anticipated reunion shows. Painted by acclaimed U.S. artist Elizabeth Peyton, the artwork, titled "Liam + Noel (Gallagher)", captures the siblings in a rare moment of closeness.

Inspired by a promotional photo, the painting vividly shows Liam resting his chin on Noel's shoulder. Unlike the image, Liam's famous thumbs-up is absent in the painting. As part of Sotheby's "Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction" set for June 24 in London, the piece is valued at a staggering 1.5 to 2 million pounds ($2 million - $2.69 million).

Sotheby's Antonia Gardner highlighted the nostalgic timing of the auction, reminiscent of Oasis' landmark Knebworth concerts. With their reunion tour set to commence in Cardiff on July 4, anticipation is mounting. Additional highlights of the auction include works by renowned artists Tara de Lempicka and Pablo Picasso, each valued at 6 to 9 million pounds.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025