Yoga Maha Kumbh: Celebrating Global Connections and Wellness

The Yoga Maha Kumbh, a three-day event commemorating the International Day of Yoga, features yoga practices, wellness sessions, and cultural performances. Held in multiple locations including Ladakh and Noida, it emphasizes yoga's global appeal and benefits for mind and body. Organized by various institutes, it highlights communal harmony.

Updated: 19-06-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:58 IST

In anticipation of the International Day of Yoga, the city hosts a three-day Yoga Maha Kumbh, featuring an array of yoga practices, wellness sessions, and cultural performances. The Ayush ministry's statement confirmed the Heartfulness Meditation Centre in RK Puram as the primary venue.

Organized through a collaboration between the Container Corporation of India, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, and the Heartfulness Institute, the event highlights yoga's significance. A captivating street play illustrated how yoga benefits everyday life, enhancing both physical and mental wellness.

Simultaneously, Ladakh and Noida inaugurate their own Yoga Maha Kumbh events, drawing participants to stunning locales like Pangong Lake and urban settings such as Ved Van Park. These events, engaging youths and families, further strengthen yoga's role in fostering community and wellness globally.

