Cleric Advocates for Yoga, Opposes Surya Namaskar in Islamic Context

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a prominent Muslim cleric, supports integrating yoga into mosques and madrassas while opposing Surya Namaskar due to its Hindu worship roots. He emphasized yoga's benefits and recommended it for everyone, notably women, highlighting its non-religious nature and health advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:36 IST
A prominent Muslim cleric, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, has thrown his weight behind incorporating yoga into Islamic educational and religious settings, but he draws a firm line at Surya Namaskar. Razvi participated in the International Day of Yoga at Bareilly's Grand Mufti House, stressing that while yoga is universally beneficial, Surya Namaskar holds religious connotations that clash with Islamic teachings.

The cleric underscored the importance of recognizing yoga's health benefits and advised that its practice should extend to everyday life, irrespective of gender. Razvi particularly encouraged women, who typically lead less active lifestyles, to engage in yoga for at least 20 minutes daily to maintain health and mobility.

In contrast to the cleric's stance, Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore defended Surya Namaskar as an enduring and universal yoga practice. Despite differing perspectives, the minister and the cleric agreed on the overarching value of yoga, urging widespread participation on Yoga Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

