Bridging Cultures: China-ASEAN Heritage Dialogue Unites Nations

The Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage was held successfully in Tianshui City, Gansu Province, enhancing cultural cooperation and mutual understanding. With a theme on development wisdom through heritage protection, the event emphasized collaboration among nations in safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting a shared future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianshui | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dialogue on China-ASEAN Cultural Heritage, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and cooperation, was a resounding success in Tianshui City, Gansu Province, on June 20. The event facilitated mutual learning among civilizations and strengthened the bond between China and ASEAN nations toward a shared future.

Held under the theme 'Unlock Development Wisdom through Heritage Protection,' the event featured a video address by Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO, who lauded the collaborative efforts of China and ASEAN countries as models of regional cooperation in cultural heritage preservation.

Somlak Charoenpot, Vice President of The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage, highlighted the diverse yet similar approaches to heritage protection by China and ASEAN countries, hoping this collaboration would further enrich their shared cultural identity.

