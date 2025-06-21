Liberation of Siarhei Tsikhanouski: A Symbol of Resistance

In a significant development for Belarusian opposition, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent dissident figure, has been released. Known for his activism and marriage to exiled leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Tsikhanouski's freedom marks a crucial moment for the opposition movement.

The release coincided with a visit from a senior official of the Trump administration, Keith Kellogg, to Minsk. This diplomatic engagement seemingly influenced Tsikhanouski's liberation, highlighting the intersection of international diplomacy and domestic politics in Belarus.

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, accompanied by 13 other political prisoners, has safely arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania. This move is seen not only as a personal victory for Tsikhanouski and his family but also as a significant moment for those supporting democratic reforms in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)