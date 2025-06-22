Sarhad Shauryathon: Honoring the Legacy of Kargil Heroes

'Sarhad Shauryathon,' a race commemorating the valiant sacrifices of Kargil War heroes, took place at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Sunday. Enthusiastic participants from Ladakh and various parts of India joined the event.

This race signifies the commencement of a series of commemorative occasions leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, celebrating the triumph over Pakistan and honoring the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries attended the event, blending fitness, patriotism, and remembrance amidst the historic Kargil War backdrop.

Organized by the Army and Sarhad Pune, the race featured diverse categories, engaging young and old alike. Eknath Shinde reassured further support for Kargil's development, promising medical equipment for local hospitals and boosting tourism in Drass.

