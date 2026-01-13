Unveiling Radical Roots: The Impact of Mosque and Madrassa Profiling in Kashmir
Authorities in Kashmir are profiling mosques, madrassas, and religious leaders to identify potential connections to terror activities. This drive follows the busting of a 'white collar' terror module last year. Gathering extensive details, officials aim to create a database to monitor and control radicalization in the region.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's authorities have initiated a controversial effort to profile mosques and madrassas, focusing on individuals involved in their management, in a bid to curtail links to terror activities. This move follows the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module last year, involving radicalized professionals.
Village-level officials received detailed proformas to collect extensive information on the financial and personal aspects of these religious institutions. The aim is to establish a comprehensive database, tracking potential radicalization and terror connections.
The investigation revealed a sophisticated terror ecosystem, engaging educated individuals in radical activities. The profiling initiative seeks to curtail these networks by focusing on financial and ideological influences within mosques and madrassas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- mosques
- madrassas
- profiling
- terror
- module
- Kashmir
- radicalization
- investigation
- database
- religious
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Profiling of Religious Institutions in Kashmir
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control: Army Chief.
Tensions Rise: Drone Incursions in Kashmir Spark Military Concerns
Tourists Thrilled as Cold Wave Envelops Kashmir with Icy Charm
Omar Abdullah Defends Development Strategy in Jammu and Kashmir