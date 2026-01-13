Unveiling Radical Roots: The Impact of Mosque and Madrassa Profiling in Kashmir

Kashmir's authorities have initiated a controversial effort to profile mosques and madrassas, focusing on individuals involved in their management, in a bid to curtail links to terror activities. This move follows the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module last year, involving radicalized professionals.

Village-level officials received detailed proformas to collect extensive information on the financial and personal aspects of these religious institutions. The aim is to establish a comprehensive database, tracking potential radicalization and terror connections.

The investigation revealed a sophisticated terror ecosystem, engaging educated individuals in radical activities. The profiling initiative seeks to curtail these networks by focusing on financial and ideological influences within mosques and madrassas.

(With inputs from agencies.)